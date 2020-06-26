India’s coronavirus tally rose to 4,90,401 on Friday which includes 1,89,463 active cases and 2,85,636 recovered cases. The death toll due to the virus has reached 15,301.

The country registered its biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, recording 17,296 coronavirus infections and 407 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As COVID-19 cases surge, central team led by Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana from June 26 and 29 to coordinate with the state officials in strengthening COVID-19 management efforts in those areas, the ministry said on Thursday. According to officials, the team will also review the measures undertaken by the states for containment of COVID-19.

Globally 9,588,717 people have been infected with the virus while 4,88,842 lives have been lost according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he might have contracted coronavirus previously and he may undergo another test for the virus, having already tested negative for the virus multiple times weeks earlier. The development comes as Brazil confirmed 39,483 new cases on Thursday taking country’s total to 1,228,114 known infections. The death toll due to the virus is at 54,971, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.