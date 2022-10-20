Over 15,500 nutrition kits distributed among schoolchildren in Delhi, Visakhapatnam

A nutrition kit distribution program was held for schoolchildren in Delhi and Visakhapatnam to highlight the importance of a healthy diet in boosting immunity.

Chegg, the student-first online learning company, and SEEDS (Sustainable Ecological & Environmental Development Society) distributed over 15,500 nutrition kits to school children in Delhi and Visakhapatnam.

As superfoods are known for the health benefits of their remarkable nutrient density, over 90 schools were selected with majority of the children from low-income families.

From Visakhapatnam, where students come from rural communities, 66 schools were selected. In Delhi, about 28 schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were selected for the distribution, to promote the overall well-being of children.

“As a result of growing global crises such as climate change, COVID-19 and food insecurity, the marginalised groups of society suffer the most, especially children. We believe that providing school children from underprivileged families with superfoods will build their immunity, enabling them to learn effectively in classrooms,” said Dr Manu Gupta, Co-Founder, SEEDS.

With the provision of these healthy food kits, the children were introduced to healthy eating habits. A nutritious diet contributes to their physical health, which results in a healthy mind for learning. In addition to improving their health after the COVID-19 pandemic, the distribution of nutrient-rich food items in schools was also intended to help children by giving them the food they needed for growth.

“A nutritious diet provides growing children with nutrients necessary for their mental and physical well-being and we look forward to a long collaboration with SEEDS, in supporting vulnerable communities,” said Vijay TS, Managing Director, Chegg India.

Several dignitaries, government representatives and members of the school administration were present at the distribution of nutrition kits at the MCD Shakarpur school in Delhi.