Over 15 lakh more votes polled in UP compared to 2019 LS polls

Though the voting percentage in the seven phase Lok Sabha polls witnessed a dip of about 2.19 per cent in Uttar Pradesh but total votes polled will be almost equal to the 2019 polls.

According to the Election Commission of India here on Monday, around 15,02,358 voters exercised their franchise this time compared to 2019 polls, which will almost cover up the decreased poll percentage.

Interestingly, the vote percentage of transgenders increased by 7.76 per cent this time.

Advertisement

Compared to the 2019 general elections, in 2024, as many as 2,4,284 men and 12,97,638 women voted more. The increase in the number of transgenders was 463. There were 7,775 transgender voters registered in UP in 2019, which reduced to 6,628 this time. That is, despite the number of transgender voters decreasing by 1,147, their vote percentage increased.

Besides, this time 1,59,640 voters voted through postal ballots in the Lok Sabha elections in UP, which is the highest so far in any election.

Of these, 30,647 voters belonged to the “absentee” category created for people above 85 years of age, disabled and essential services. As many as 1,28,993 employees were engaged in election duty. Apart from this, there are 2,99,471 service voters, who belong to the Armed Forces. Of these, 1,14,549 postal ballots ( Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System – ETPBS) have been received. All ballots in this category received by 8 am on June 4 will be accepted.

This time, the counting of postal ballots and EVM will be completed by 3-4 pm. After that, counting of VVPAT slips of 5 polling places in each assembly constituency will also be done. Therefore, there will be some delay in declaring the result officially.