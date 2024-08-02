Over 1.25 lakh farmers receive compensation totalling over Rs 71 crore for crop loss due to flood in UP

Providing immediate relief to farmers in distress due to crop loss during the recent floods, the Uttar Pradesh government has released an amount of over Rs 150 crore. This amount was allocated based on district demands to cover crop losses.

So far, more than 1.25 lakh farmers have received compensation totalling over Rs 71 crore for their damaged crops, with the highest amount of Rs 47 crore distributed to about 70,000 farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Relief Commissioner GS Naveen stated here on Friday, “Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, surveys are being conducted in the state’s flood-affected areas to ensure timely compensation for farmers.”

Advertisement

He reported that the floods have had a significant impact, with water released from Nepal and hilly regions affecting 82,126.50 hectares of crops across 18 districts. The survey revealed that 29,243.74 hectares of crops were damaged, providing a comprehensive overview.

He added, “The government only compensates for crop losses exceeding 33 per cent due to unseasonal rains, hailstorms, and floods.”

According to the Relief Commissioner, the floods affected the crops of 1,57,444 farmers, and 1,56,952 farmers’ information has already been uploaded on the portal. So far, 1,25,521 farmers have received payments totalling Rs 71.01 crore, and efforts are underway to process the remaining claims quickly.

Lakhimpur’s farmers suffered the most, with 88,546 affected. Of these, 88,544 farmers’ data have been uploaded, and Rs 47 crore has been disbursed to 70,691 farmers.

In Siddharthnagar, 19,805 farmers were affected, all of whom have been registered on the portal, and Rs 7.70 crore has been paid to 15,478 farmers.

Hardoi saw 18,010 farmers affected, all of whom have been registered, with Rs 5.42 crore paid to 14,673 farmers.

Relief Commissioner GS Naveen said, “As per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions, the government will post lists of farmers with damaged crops at tehsils in flood-affected areas. Although the government compensates for crop damage, delays often occur due to outstanding loans or other dues, leading to confusion among farmers about whether they have received their compensation.”

To address this issue, he added, “The Yogi government will publicly display the names of farmers who have received compensation at the tehsils. The names of farmers who have not yet received compensation will also be announced, along with explanations.”