Over 1.18 crore women receive Rs 1000 each in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the first payment of Rs 1000 each under the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ has been made to more than 1.18 crore eligible women in the state, which is around 98.51 per cent of the total beneficiaries.

At a review meeting of the scheme at the CM House office ‘Samatva Bhavan’ in Bhopal, senior officials informed the CM that one lakh 78 thousand 891 women have not yet received the payment of Rs 1000.

The CM directed officials to expedite the process by resolving the issues that resulted in failed payment for these women.

The CM said that the exact number of women who have successfully received the money is one crore 18 lakh 22 thousand 624. This is 98.51 per cent of the total registered eligible beneficiaries.

The meeting was told that all women who could not yet receive the payment were being informed about the same and steps were being taken to redress the problems so that Rs 1000 each could be transferred into their bank accounts as soon as possible.