Outgoing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to vacate official residence, give up govt facilities

After his formal resignation on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal will vacate the CM’s official residence, 6 Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines, in the coming weeks and will give up the facilities he was entitled to as the chief minister of Delhi.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Wednesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh confirmed that the outgoing chief minister would vacate his official residence. “We are concerned about his safety as his current residence is not compatible from the security point of view but (we have no option since) he has chosen to leave it. He will live among the people of Delhi.”

He said while Kejriwal, along with his family, would reside in Delhi for now, efforts are on to find a suitable accommodation for them.

Kejriwal, who is currently covered by security provided by the Union Home Ministry, will have to seek approval from Central agencies for relocating. Citing multiple attacks the AAP chief was subjected to in the past, particularly from alleged members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh said, “We tried to convince him that his official residence was crucial not only from the perpective of his stature as the former chief minister but also for his safety and security. However, he chose to vacate the official bungalow in compliance with the rules and opted to live among the people.”

“God is with him. He spent six months in jail among dreaded criminals. He doesn’t care for the house or government perks. He will vacate the residence and live with the common people.”