Our Guru tradition is linked to national welfare: UP CM

Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that India’s ‘Guru’ tradition is a tradition for the welfare of the people and the nation.

“This tradition inspires us that every action, every moment of our life should be dedicated to the eternal, to the society, to the nation. Only by doing this can we express our gratitude towards the Guru tradition. Gorakshpeeth is also a bench of the same Guru tradition which is working tirelessly for public welfare and national welfare,” he said.

On Sunday, on the holy festival of Guru Purnima, CM Yogi was addressing the session of Shri Ram Katha and Guru Purnima Mahotsav, which was going on since July 15, at Gorakhnath Temple.

After offering flowers on the portrait of Brahmalin Mahantdwaya Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj of Gorakshpeeth and worshiping the Vyaspeeth, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in Sanatan culture, the tradition of Gotra also goes hand in hand with the Rishi.

When it comes to Gotra, caste differences disappear. Every Gotra is associated with some Rishi and the Rishi tradition does not discriminate on the basis of caste, untouchability or untouchability. The Gotra of a sage is followed by people of many castes, he said.

The Chief Minister said that Indian culture is the most rich and ancient in the world and Sanatan festivals are its examples. These festivals connect India and the followers of Sanatan Dharma with some link in history.

CM Yogi said that Guru Purnima is also called Vyas Purnima. This is the birth anniversary of Maharishi Krishna Dwaipayana Vyas by whose grace Vedic literature has been received and who has made available the Vedas, Puranas and many important scriptures.

He said that Maharishi Vyas was on this earth 5000 years ago. He represented many generations in that period. By composing many texts he made them suitable for the guidance of the present generation.

Apart from India, no one in the world has 5000 years of history. The present time is the transition period of Dwapar and Kaliyuga. After the war of Mahabharata, Maharishi Ved Vyas composed Shrimad Bhagwat Purana, which is a holy book that inspires to walk on the path of liberation and salvation.

Earlier on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, CM Yogi Adityanath performed a special pooja for Shivavatar Guru Gorakshnath, following the traditions of the Nath sect.

He paid respects to his Gurudev, the late Mahant Avedyanath, Dadaguru, the late Mahant Digvijaynath, and all the gurus of the Nath sect, expressing his gratitude for their guidance towards public welfare.

Additionally, he performed Rudrabhishek dedicated to the Gurus and prayed to Devadhidev Mahadev for public welfare. He also fed jaggery to the cows as part of the service.