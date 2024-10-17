Our endeavour to see INDI alliance contests Maha polls together: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that it is our endeavour that the INDI alliance should fight in Maharashtra together. ” Last time we had two MLAs. We hope that where we had two MLAs, they will give us more seats this time and we will stand with the INDI alliance with full strength,” he told media here while commenting on SP’s participation in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Maharshtra will see single phase polls on November 20. In the recent assembly elections in Haryana, Congress did not offer a single seat to SP. In Maharashtra, SP had two MLAs, hence speculation is rife that it will participate in the polls there The SP President is expected to visit Mumbai tomorrow to launch his party’s poll campaign and to start the process of selecting candidates for the same.

Talking about assembly bypolls in UP , he alleged that,” internal survey of BJP predicted that they could loose the Milkipur seat in Ayodhya due to which they had forced the ECI to postponed the elections there whereas polling in nine other seats will be held on November 13 .” Yadav said that the BJP government in UP is indulging in misuse of official machinery in the bypolls and even changing BLO’s as per their wishes. “But still we are certain that INDI alliance will perform in the same way they had done in the Lok Sabha polls,” he claimed.

When asked if SP will give some seats in the UP bypolls to Congress, he just commented that talks are underway. It may be recalled that SP has already announced six candidates out of 10 assembly seats where bypolls will be held in UP.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav garlanded the statue of Maharishi Valmiki located in Lalbagh and said that today, on the day of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, taking inspiration from him, we all take a pledge that discrimination in the society should end. On this occasion, a large number of party workers and leaders were present with him.