Orissa HC pulls up police for inept handling of cybercrimes

Expressing concern over the rise in cybercrimes in the state, the Orissa High Court has pulled up the state police saying “the steps taken by the concerned police are neither adequate nor effective”.

Justice Chittaranjan Dash, while hearing a petition of a victim who was defrauded by cybercriminals, further observed that “the investigation in this area is very discouraging. No visible steps have been taken from the side of the cybercrime wing of the crime branch with regard to the investigation in most of the cases”.

Needless to mention cybercrime is on the rise in the state and a good deal of people is affected by the menace. The court is concerned over the increased cases of cybercrime in the recent past, the court stated.

This court expresses displeasure over the attitude shown by the concerned department and as such directs the Directorate General of Police, Cyber Crime, Crime Branch to file an affidavit showing the details of cases registered against Cyber Crime in different police stations in the State and its progress in the investigation within 15 days, Justice Dash ordered.

According to the petitioner, he received a phone call. Later, a substantial amount was siphoned off from his bank account. The court, hearing the plea, directed the concerned investigation officer to file an affidavit on the steps taken in the case so far and with regard to their apprehension of the culprits and ordered posting of the matter for further hearing on 29 January, 2024.