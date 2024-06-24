Order granting bail to Kejriwal perverse, ED tells HC

Opposing relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the scrapped Delhi excise policy, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed written submissions before the Delhi High Court on Monday.

The move of the ED came in the wake of its opposition to the trial court order granting bail to the AAP chief.

The federal probe agency submitted before the court that the impugned order passed by a trial court in Delhi needed to be stayed and set aside.

The anti-money laundering agency also alleged that the new material collected against the AAP chief after 2023 was also not considered by the trial court’s vacation judge who passed the said bail order.

On the other hand, Kejriwal’s counsel, in a reply filed before the court, submitted that the probe agency does not have a single proof of money spent in Goa polls, and added that the Delhi CM is being framed as part of an alleged conspiracy.

The statements of witnesses against the AAP chief are part of a conspiracy against Delhi CM, it was further stated.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on June 20 had granted bail to Delhi CM in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

On June 21, the HC put an interim stay on a trial court’s order granting bail to Kejriwal after the ED challenged the order saying it was passed without granting adequate opportunity for hearing to the anti-money laundering agency.