ED raids ‘Empuraan’ producer Gokulam Gopalan’s offices

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at offices of Kerala-based businessman Gokulam Gopalan, one of the producers of the movie L2: Empuraan,as part of a probe into alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The operation, reportedly covering 21 locations across multiple states, included searches at the group’s premises in Kodambakkam. The ED’s Kochi unit led the raid in coordination with their Chennai counterparts.

Sources said the action is being undertaken against Gopalan and his company Sree Gopalan chit and Finance Co Ltd for alleged FEMA violations of Rs 1,000 crore with certain NRIs and some related unauthorised transactions. The agency is also understood to be analysing some cheating cases against the company for possible investigation under the anti-money laundering law.

It has also been reported that Gopalan is being questioned by the ED regarding a large sum of money transferred to his bank accounts .The Gokulam Group, headed by Gokulam Gopalan, has been reportedly under ED’s scanner since 2023. Gopalan has been interrogated several times in connection with the case.