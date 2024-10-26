Opposition slams JK CM Omar’s ‘shawl diplomacy’

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is in the firing line of the opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir that have described his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders a “shawl diplomacy”.

During his first visit to New Delhi after becoming chief minister, Omar submitted his cabinet’s resolution for restoration of statehood of J&K to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also met central ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and others.

The political scenario warmed up in the valley as his pictures of presenting Kashmir’s famous Kani Shawls to these leaders appeared on the social media and TV channels.

Interestingly, those politicians whose parties are identified in the valley as ‘B-teams’ of BJP were in the forefront mocking Omar in their social media posts for meeting the ministers who are top BJP leaders and were part of an aggressive election campaign against the Abdullahs.

However, there were plenty of comments appreciating Omar’s initiative of meeting the central leaders for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir.

The opposition leaders took the opportunity trying to convince people that Omar’s National Conference (NC) had a pre-poll secret pact with the BJP and that was the reason behind his rushing to Delhi to meet the PM and other ministers.

Peoples Conference chief, Sajad Lone wrote on X; “..an unsolicited word of advice for our CM. Wish you had not gone too far castigating everybody, accusing every one of colluding with BJP. That concept of untouchability, That self righteous drift and now a glorified cheerleader. That is a total comedown. We all know an elected CM has to work with the Centre. They have to go and meet the PM or other ministers. But there is a difference between constitutional duties and cheerleading”.

Referring to Omar on 22 September 2023 questioning how a BJP MP could make objectionable remarks against the Muslim community, former Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu wrote on X; “How?, Omar Sahab asked on 22/09/23. JUST like the Kashmiri Muslim leaders who gift Jamawars and Kanis to the same BJP leaders who called them terrorists, infiltrators, dynasts, corrupt politicians and Pakistanis”.

“Did that guy who called a Muslim MP “Katwa” and “Ugarwadi” get his Kani Shawl yet?

Also, did Sadhvi Pragya get hers? Tough to keep a count. It’s raining Kani Shawls in Delhi”, Mattu wrote in another post on X.

Sheikh Imran, former deputy mayor of Srinagar, also wrote on X; “The poster boy of RSS, Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Member of Parliament from Nagpur and BJP’s prized minister, just received a luxurious Kashmiri shawl (#ShawlOfIrony) from none other than desperate Omar Abdullah Sahib. Is this a celebration of the secret BJP-NC Alliance Of Convenience and the funeral rites of Article 370 & 35A, or are we just waving goodbye to the NC manifesto with a smile? Maybe it’s both—two birds, one shawl!”

On the other hand, Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, replying to questions, told reporters in Kupwara that such meetings are just normal coordination between the state and national leaders.

There’s no need to read too much into them.

He reaffirmed that the Congress-National Conference alliance is solid and will continue to benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir.