Opposition parties to meet on July 17-18 in Bengaluru: Congress

The next meeting of the Opposition parties to chalk out a strategy to put up a united fight against the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in Bengaluru on 17-18 July, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal announced today.

”After a hugely successful All-Opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July 2023. We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward,” he tweeted. Earlier, the meeting was expected to be held on 13-14 July.

The announcement about the date of the meeting came a day after unity efforts by the Opposition suffered a major setback when NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar split his party along with his supporters and joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra as deputy chief minister.

The previous Opposition meeting, held in Patna on 23 June, was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Opposition’s meeting will take place just two days before the Monsoon session of Parliament starts on 20 July. It will be held at a time when there are clear divisions within the Opposition over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pitch for a Uniform Civil Code. The Opposition is also divided over a host of other critical issues.