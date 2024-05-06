“JMM, Congress and RJD converting Jharkhand into Lootkhand”: BJP MP on ED raids in Ranchi

Former Jharkhand BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash commented on raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate’s at multiple locations in Ranchi on Monday, accusing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and RJD of converting ‘Jharkhand into Lootkhand’.

“Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and RJD are doing the work of converting Jharkhand into ‘Lootkhand’. The money recovered in the ED raids is related to the black money looted by the Jharkhand government.This is a big concern…,” Deepak Prakash told ANI.

“The people of Jharkhand are feeling insulted today because the government looted people with both hands instead of serving them. The money that should be used for the welfare of the poor, tribals, and Dalit backward people of Jharkhand is unfortunately looted by ruling parties,” the former Jharkhand BJP president further said.

Earlier today, the ED conducted raids across multiple locations in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, leading to the discovery of Rs 20 crore cash from the residence of a household help employed by Sanjiv Lal, the Personal Secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam.

This recovery is in connection with the ongoing investigation into the case of Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department.

In 2019, a huge amount of cash was recovered from one of his subordinates. Later, the ED took over the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ED arrested Virendra K Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, in February 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes.

He was nabbed by the ED after it launched multiple searches on February 21, 2023, in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi.

Congress leader Alamgir Alam is Jharkhand’s Rural Development Minister and represents the Pakur seat in the state assembly.