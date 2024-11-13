Opposition hails SC’s verdict on bulldozer action

The opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh has received a boost in the bypoll campaigning following the Supreme Court’s adverse comnent on the Yogi government’s bulldozer action and putting a break on this trend. The opposition leaders are elated on the apex court ruling it gave on Wednesday and slammed the illegal approach of the BJP government on the issue.

Commenting on this ,Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that now no poor person’s house will be demolished. He said everybody in the state is welcoming the SC verdict as people are fed up with the BJP government’s illegal actions.” BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted on social media platform saying shadow terror will definitely end now. After today’s decision of the Honorable Supreme Court regarding bulldozer demolitions and the related strict guidelines, it should be expected that UP and other state governments will manage public interest and welfare properly and smoothly and the shadow terror of bulldozers will definitely end,” Mayawati commented.

Azad Samaj Party president and MP Chandrashekhar Azad said, ‘This is a strong slap to the BJP government of the state that you cannot demolish someone’s house without being proven guilty or after a court decision. I thank the Supreme Court for this”. UP Congress president Ajay Rai said, ‘We all welcome this decision of the Supreme Court and thank them for this. As the Supreme Court said, somebody’s house cannot be demolished even after being proven guilty, because the other family members living in that house are not guilty, we welcome this decision of the Supreme Court from the bottom of our hearts”.

However, NDA partner , Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party ( SBSP) chief and state minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said, ‘The entire country welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court, the government also welcomes it, the opposition also does. The government does not intend to demolish anyone’s house. If a criminal has acquired illegal property and has built a house on government land, he is made to vacate it. The government never demolishes a house built on anyone’s private land”.

In today’s verdict the top court has termed the action taken by the state governments to demolish the houses of criminals with bulldozers as wrong. The court said that the state and its officials cannot take arbitrary steps. The Supreme Court said that the executive cannot declare a person guilty nor can it become a judge and decide to demolish the property of an accused person.