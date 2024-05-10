Oppn insults Maharaja Suheldev to appease its vote bank: Yogi

In a scathing attack on the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the Congress, SP, and BSP did not honour the brave Maharaja Suheldev Rajbhar, who eliminated Somnath temple culprit Salar Masud Ghazi and built his tomb in Bahraich, “only for their ‘vote bank’ as they feared losing the votes of Salar Masud Ghazi’s ‘devotees’.”

Addressing a public meeting organised in Mahasi, Bahraich, Yogi recalled the previous assembly elections when the public elected Sureshwar Singh as MLA from Mahasi, leading to the formation of the BJP government in the state. “Following this, PM Modi and the state government not only constructed the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya but also took decisive measures to curb the influence of mafia elements, who were sowing seeds of chaos and disorder.”

The UP Chief Minister made a fervent appeal to people to support BJP candidate Dr Anand Kumar Gond in the Bahraich Lok Sabha seat. He paid homage to the land of valour embodied by Maharaja Suheldev and the sacred land of freedom fighter Raja Balbhadra Singh and extended his greetings to the gathering on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti.

The Chief Minister said that a government that respects people’s emotions, protects their interests, and integrates development initiatives should be chosen repeatedly. This not only improves the present but also creates new opportunities for the future. Reflecting on the journey of India’s development, he noted the transformation from a decade ago when the nation grappled with terrorism, Naxalism, corruption in development projects, and rampant crime. “The poor died from hunger and youth migrated. Daughters and businessmen were not safe. There were riots and curfews everywhere. Attacks occurred in courts of Ayodhya, Varanasi, Lucknow, and CRPF camps,” Yogi added.

The CM further said that the Saryu Canal Project, initiated by the then government in 1972, remained pending for 45 years. However, after the BJP government came to power in 2017, the project was successfully concluded. Consequently, 14 lakh hectares of land are getting water from the Saryu River for irrigation. He highlighted that the previous governments only formulated schemes but failed to ensure that the benefits reached the underprivileged.

Yogi criticised the Congress and the SP for dismissing the Ram temple in Ayodhya as ‘useless,’ asserting that those who hold such views themselves become a burden on society. “After all, who doesn’t utter the name of Lord Ram from birth until the end? Ram dwells in every breath we take.”

He further added, “‘Ramdrohis’ like Congress and SP cannot be the well-wishers of India. This is evident from the riots that occurred during their tenure and the poor did not get their rights. But in the last 10 years, not only has the honor of India increased worldwide, but also the problem of terrorism and separatism has been resolved. Over 80 crore people are receiving the benefit of free ration.”