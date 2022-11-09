Online frauds: Punjab government to strengthen cyber security

Punjab Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said that the state government would strengthen the cyber security initiatives to safeguard common people from online frauds with the help of latest cyber security measures.

During a meeting with young entrepreneur Trishneet Arora, founder and CEO of TAC Security, who called on him at his official residence here, Finance Minister Cheema said the Punjab government is working to create a dynamic check against the cyber frauds.

He said this apart, the Punjab government has been using modern cyber security measures for online payment of its various services. Arora said that the government’s seriousness towards cyber security is the need of the hour. He said that strengthening the cyber security system would also benefit in maintaining the law and order situation in the state.

Cheema took note of Arora’s suggestions on cyber security and asked him to keep in touch for further discussions on this issue. The Minister asked him to contribute his best for the welfare of the state while adding that young entrepreneurs like him were an encouragement to the youth of the country.