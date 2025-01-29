One Naxal killed, 2 INSAS rifles recovered in Jharkhand’s Keda Veer Jungle encounter

In an encounter between security forces and Naxals early today, one Naxal was killed and another injured in the Keda Veer Jungle of West Singhbhum in Jharkhand. Two security personnel were injured in the encounter that occurred at around 3 AM when the Jharkhand Police, along with Cobra 209 Battalion personnel, were carrying out a search operation against Naxal forces.

On entering the jungle, the security forces were ambushed as the Naxals opened fire on them. In response, the security personnel retaliated, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire. During the clash, one Naxal was neutralised, and two security personnel sustained injuries, including one soldier.

The security forces also recovered two INSAS rifles from the site of the encounter. Police officials confirmed the development and assured that a thorough operation is underway to locate and neutralise any remaining Naxal operatives in the area.

West Singhbhum’s Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar, confirmed the incident and stated that the operation will continue until all Naxals are cleared from the region. This marks another significant confrontation in the ongoing battle between security forces and Naxal insurgents in Jharkhand.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as reinforcements are expected to assist in the continued operations. The injured security personnel are reported to be in stable condition and receiving medical treatment.