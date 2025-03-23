Duo involved in shootout nabbed after encounter with police

A team of the Delhi Police has apprehended two criminals allegedly involved in a shootout, an official said on Sunday.

Earlier, in the early hours on March 10, the car of a property dealer was fired upon by unidentified assailants in Najafgarh.

Additional Commissioner of Police Pranav Tayal said the victim reported on March 9 that he had parked his car outside his office at 12 am before heading for home. Upon returning at around 9 am the next day, he found that the front windscreen of his car shattered with multiple bullet marks.

He further said that upon reviewing the CCTV footage, it was revealed that at approximately 12:55 am, two individuals arrived on a black motorcycle. One of them got off and fired multiple shots at the windshield and fled the spot with his accomplice in no time.

Acting upon the information, a case was registered at Baba Haridas Nagar and a team of cops initiated an investigation into the case.

Amid the probe, an official came to know through informers about the wanted criminals involved in the firing. Subsequently, they found that the accused were linked with the jailed gangsters and were expected to meet one of their associates in the Chawla area, the DCP mentioned.

Upon receiving the tip, the team laid a trap and at around 10:02, spotted two individuals on a scooter. Sensing the police presence, the accused tried to flee the spot firing three rounds at the police. The team retaliated by firing five rounds of fire in self-defense that hit both the accused. The duo sustained bullet injuries in their legs.

The authorities confiscated two sophisticated semi-automatic pistols, four live cartridges, and one stolen scooty from their possession, Tayal said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, the DCP further mentioned.

While the investigation is underway, the police are putting in all efforts to solve the case for further clues in the matter, Tayal stated.