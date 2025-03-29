Peace and development not violence and weapons can bring change: HM Shah on killing of 16 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed security forces for neutralising 16 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, reiterating the Narendra Modi government’s commitment to eradicate Naxalism before March 31, 2026.

“Another strike on Naxalism! Our security agencies have neutralised 16 Naxalites and recovered a massive cache of automatic weapons in an operation in Sukma. Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, we are resolved to eradicate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026,” Shah asserted.

He further appealed the armed rebels to give up their weapons, and stressed that only peace and development can bring the change.

“My appeal to those with arms is that weapons and violence cannot bring change; only peace and development can,” he added.

Earlier in the day, a joint operation, conducted by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) elite CoBRA unit, took place in the Gogunda hills near Uppamapalli under Kerlapal police station limits.

Two DRG personnel sustained minor injuries in the encounter while 16 Naxalites were killed.

According to officials, 30-40 insurgents were present in the area when the encounter broke out but some of them managed to escape.

The security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including AK 47, SLR, INSAS Rifle from the encounter spot.

