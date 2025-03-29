Peace and development not violence and weapons can bring change: HM Shah on killing of 16 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security forces gun down 16 Maoists in fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh
Security forces dealt a major blow to Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, neutralizing 16 Maoists in a fierce encounter in Sukma district on Saturday.
Shah appealed the armed rebels to give up their weapons, and stressed that only peace and development can bring the change.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed security forces for neutralising 16 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, reiterating the Narendra Modi government’s commitment to eradicate Naxalism before March 31, 2026.
“Another strike on Naxalism! Our security agencies have neutralised 16 Naxalites and recovered a massive cache of automatic weapons in an operation in Sukma. Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, we are resolved to eradicate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026,” Shah asserted.
