Once victims, brave girls now champion fight against child marriage

Years ago when a 13-year-old Roshni Perween was forcefully married to a 45-year-old man, little did she know that not only would she be able to break from the shackles of an abusive marriage but also become a United Nation Young Activists Laureate winner for leading her cause against child marriages.

Barely in her teens, she was forcefully married by her parents to a man who was triple her age. A year later, the young teen delivered a son. “I have not only been a victim of child marriage but have also endured the mental and physical trauma originating as a result of marital rape and domestic violence from the same,”she said.

“When I decided to break from the ordeal, I faced a lot of resistance from my family and society at large. I was called different names. But nothing broke my resolute to take charge of my life,” she said. Hailing from Darbhanga in Bihar, Perween is the co-founder of the Janta Express Welfare Foundation. She has so far has rescued over 60 girls from child marriage, saved nine girls from trafficking, and resolved 107 cases of domestic violence.

From Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, Bucha Ramanamma escaped from being forcefully married off at the age of 14 years. Sharing her story during the launch of ‘Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat’ campaign here today, she said that her parents worked as daily wagers and they led a hand to mouth life. Unable to bear the expenses, her parents decided to get her married. “After I failed to convince my parents, I approached the child welfare development office and sought their help. Not only did the authorities convince my parents to not get me married, but also ensured that I get educated,” she added. Today, after graduating from IIIT, Nujiveedu in 2024, she is earning ₹6 lakhs annually from her job in Hyderabad while supporting her family.

Namrata Pandurang from Latur, Maharashtra, was in class 8th when she got to know that her parents were planning to get her married. “I called up the child helpline 1098 and sought help. Even after the authorities convinced my parents not to get me married, I wasn’t sure. So, I requested them to send me to a hostel where I could continue my studies, ” she said.

“ Today, I have returned home after completing class 9 and 10 at the Bal Greh. I also underwent training for courses in beauty parlor and fashion designing. Today, I am in class 11 and after returning home, I am running a small business of stitching clothes and running a parlor,” said Pandurang adding that she felt independent today.

From escaping from becoming a victim of child marriage to tutoring kids in her village, Chanchal has become a beacon of hope for many in her tribal community. Hailing from Chandauli, a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, she said that she belongs to a tribal community where the girls are married at an early age. When her parents decided to get her married, she sought help from the government authorities. “Today, I am student of class 10 and have stopped the girls from becoming the victim of child marriage. I am also teaching 25 kids from my village and my parents are proud of me,” she added.