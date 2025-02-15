No letup in child marriage in Odisha despite legal embargo

Despite legal embargo, the abhorrent practice of child marriage goes unabated in Odisha with solemnization of over 8,000 such wedding in the State in the last eight years.

Each year, the government agencies talk loudly about curbing the practice. However, there is no letup in such practice owing to lack of parental awareness and gross absence of enforcement of legal provisions.

Advertisement

Some 8,159 child marriages were organized in the state during the last six years from 2019. The highest number of 1347 child marriage cases were reported from Nabarangpur district alone followed by Ganjam district with 966. Koraput district logged third with 636 child marriages, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida told the Assembly on Saturday in a written reply.Parida claimed that state government has taken steps to address the issue under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Advertisement

These included awareness programmes at blocks and Anganwadi levels with awareness meetings held every three months at block, gram panchayat levels. Besides, public awareness programmes are being organised to prevent child marriages on Akshaya Tritiya.

The State Government is intent on implementing the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Besides, Child development project officer CDPO, Panchayat Executive Officer, Wardens/ Matrons of Residential Hostels have been notified as child marriage prohibition officers. All principals of the School and Mass Education Department/ Higher Education Department of the State have been notified as Child Marriage Information Officers. PCMA committee meetings are being held at the state level to prevent child marriages once every six months, the Dy CM concluded.

Poverty coupled with ignorance of illiterate parents has all contributed to the prevalence of this illegal practice. Ironically majority of parents are unaware of legal provisions of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, which is a cognizable offence.