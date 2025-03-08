Pain and prejudice: A reality check as the world celebrates International Women’s Day in 2025

All day, every day, therapist, mother, maid

Nymph then a virgin, nurse then a servant

Just an appendage, live to attend him

So that he never lifts a finger

24∕7, baby machine

So he can live out his picket fence dreams

It’s not an act of love if you make her

You make me do too much labour

~ Labour, Paris Paloma

Today, as we celebrate International Women’s Day, let’s take a moment to talk about the very first woman. Long before modern feminist movements and even before Eve, there was another woman—one who refused to be subservient, who knew her worth and who chose independence over obedience. Her name was Lilith.

According to ancient Jewish folklore, Lilith was the first woman to walk the Garden of Eden, created as Adam’s equal. Unlike Eve, who was fashioned from Adam’s rib, Lilith was formed from the same earth as Adam, making them inherently the same. But when Adam demanded her submission, Lilith refused, choosing exile over subjugation. Her defiance turned her into a figure of controversy—vilified in some traditions as a demon, yet celebrated in others as a symbol of feminine strength, autonomy and resistance against patriarchal control.

As we reflect on the struggles and triumphs of women throughout history, Lilith’s story remains more relevant than ever. She represents every woman who has dared to challenge societal norms, every voice that has risen against oppression and every fight for equality that continues today.

Dear readers,

While you are reading through this article, a woman has been sexually assaulted, a girl has been forced into marriage, a bride has been burnt for not fulfilling dowry demands, or an infant has been abandoned simply because of her gender. Across the globe, countless women and girls continue to suffer from horrifying atrocities—sexual violence, female foeticide and infanticide, female genital mutilation, child marriage, restrictions on education, and the suppression of free speech and personal autonomy. These acts of gender-based violence and discrimination are not isolated incidents but systemic issues deeply rooted in archaic traditions, societal apathy and institutionalised misogyny.

It’s 2025, yet women across the world remain shackled by deeply ingrained patriarchal norms. The horrors persist—women are still being beaten to death for failing to cook a meal while battling illness, their right to bodily autonomy is dismissed as marital rape remains unrecognised in many countries and they continue to endure relentless mistreatment both within their marital homes and from in-laws. Saying “no” remains a dangerous act—turning down a romantic proposal can lead to acid attacks, while rejecting unwanted advances can escalate to brutal sexual violence. Decades of activism and legal reforms have not been enough to erase the grim reality that, in far too many societies, a woman’s life is still dictated by a system that refuses to see her as an equal.

The persistent subjugation of women through regressive policies and practices constitutes a flagrant violation of fundamental human rights and an affront to the principles of equality and justice. Recent developments across various jurisdictions underline a disturbing trend toward institutionalising gender-based discrimination, necessitating a rigorous legal examination and unequivocal condemnation.

The erosion of reproductive autonomy in the United States

The abrogation of constitutional protections for abortion in the United States represents an acute infringement on women’s reproductive autonomy. The rescission of Roe v. Wade has precipitated a patchwork of state laws that severely restrict access to abortion services, thereby compelling women to carry pregnancies to term against their will. This coercive imposition not only contravenes the right to privacy but also exacerbates socioeconomic disparities, as marginalised women disproportionately bear the brunt of these draconian measures.

Slogans and banners declaring “Your Body, My Choice” flooded the internet recently, reminding one of the deeply entrenched patriarchal mindset that seeks to exert control over women’s autonomy. This is a rhetoric about subjugation, about ensuring that women remain bound by laws that dictate what they can and cannot do with their own bodies. Instead of advocating for accessible healthcare, maternal support and comprehensive sex education, efforts remain fixated on restricting women’s rights, reinforcing the archaic notion that a woman’s body is not her own but a vessel to be governed by external forces.

No child should be subjected to the trauma of forced pregnancy. The idea that a 12-year-old—a mere child herself—should be legally mandated to carry a pregnancy to term is a grotesque violation of basic human rights. Such a policy disregards the physical, psychological and emotional toll it takes on a young girl, endangering her health and future. The imposition of forced motherhood upon minors is not only an act of cruelty but an egregious form of systemic violence that perpetuates cycles of oppression and suffering.

Marital rape

The failure to criminalise marital rape in numerous jurisdictions perpetuates a pernicious form of violence against women, effectively sanctioning sexual coercion within the sanctity of marriage. This legal lacuna undermines the inherent dignity of women and contravenes international human rights standards, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). The implicit immunity granted to perpetrators of spousal rape reflects a patriarchal vestige that has no place in contemporary legal systems. The failure to criminalise marital rape effectively grants a husband the legal right to force his wife into sexual acts simply by virtue of marriage. It reinforces the notion that a husband has ownership over his wife’s body, reducing marriage to a contract of entitlement rather than mutual respect and consent. But consent does not expire with marriage—“no” still means “no”, regardless of legal or relational status.

The case of Gisèle Pelicot shook the very foundation of marriage. Had it not been for a vigilant security guard at a small-town supermarket, the world might never have heard of Gisèle Pelicot. She might have remained entirely aloof from everything that her husband of over 50 years, Dominique Pelicot, had done to her. In 2020, Dominique was arrested for covertly filming up the skirts of unsuspecting women as they shopped. What initially appeared to be a disturbing case of voyeurism unraveled into something far more sinister, culminating in a 2024 rape trial that sent shockwaves through France and beyond. The evidence uncovered was both staggering and horrifying. Police discovered over 20,000 photos and videos stored on Dominique’s laptop and other devices—graphic documentation of Gisèle, drugged into unconsciousness, being raped on their marital bed by more than 70 different men over nearly a decade. She had no knowledge of these assaults, which her husband meticulously cataloged, even labeling one folder with the chilling title: “Abuse”.

Gisèle’s courage in facing these horrors was as remarkable as the crimes were monstrous. Choosing to waive her legal right to anonymity, she became a global symbol of resilience and defiance in the face of unspeakable violation. In December 2023, Dominique Pelicot, 72, along with 50 other perpetrators, was convicted of rape, attempted rape, or sexual assault.

The Taliban’s edicts against Afghan women

The Taliban’s resurgence in Afghanistan has precipitated a cascade of repressive edicts aimed at eradicating women’s presence from public life. The Taliban has imposed a comprehensive ban on female education beyond the sixth grade, effectively barring girls and women from secondary schools and universities. Women’s participation in the workforce has been drastically curtailed under Taliban rule. Employment opportunities for women have significantly decreased, with many sectors, including media and healthcare, experiencing a sharp decline in female representation. The Taliban has enforced strict dress codes and mobility restrictions on women. Women are required to wear the burqa, covering their entire body except for a small slit to see through, and must be accompanied by a male relative when leaving their homes. Failure to comply with these edicts has resulted in public beatings and other forms of punishment. In December 2024, the Taliban’s health ministry banned women from being trained in nursing and midwifery, reversing an earlier decision that permitted basic medical training for women. The prohibition of women’s education, employment, healthcare and freedom of movement constitutes a gender apartheid that flagrantly violates international human rights norms. These draconian measures not only disenfranchise half the population but also stymie the socio-economic development of the nation.

Iraq’s draft on child marriage

The proposed legislation in Iraq to lower the legal age of marriage to nine years old represents an egregious violation of children’s rights and a regression to archaic patriarchal norms. Such a law would effectively legalise child rape, stripping young girls of their agency and subjecting them to lifelong trauma. This legislative abomination contravenes international conventions, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Iraq is a signatory.

Female foeticide and infanticide

In certain regions, cultural preferences for sons over daughters result in practices like sex-selective abortion, female infanticide or neglect of girl children.

Female genital mutilation (FGM)

FGM is a recognised human rights violation with severe long-term health consequences. More than 230 million girls and women worldwide have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM), marking a 15 per cent increase—equivalent to 30 million additional cases—compared to figures from eight years ago. In sub-Saharan Africa, one in four women and girls has experienced FGM, though prevalence rates vary significantly between countries. In some nations, the practice remains nearly universal, with over 90 per cent of girls and women aged 15–49 subjected to cutting. In contrast, countries like Cameroon and Uganda report far lower rates, affecting less than 1 per cent of the female population.

Child marriage

Child marriage is defined as a formal marriage or informal union before the age of 18 and disproportionately affects girls worldwide. Every year, 12 million girls are married before the age of 18. This practice legitimises abuse and denies girls’ autonomy under the guise of culture, honour, tradition and religion.

Restrictions on education

Gender-based discrimination in education remains a significant issue, with girls in certain regions facing barriers to accessing education due to cultural norms, economic factors and safety concerns. These restrictions limit their opportunities for personal development and economic independence, perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality.

Bans on free speech and clothing

In various societies, women and girls face restrictions on their freedom of expression and attire, often enforced through legal or cultural norms. These limitations can suppress women’s voices in public discourse and infringe upon their personal autonomy, reinforcing gender inequality.

Last year, a young woman at Tehran’s Islamic Azad University defiantly stripped down to her underwear after being confronted by university security for not wearing a hijab. The incident quickly went viral, reigniting debates over Iran’s rigid hijab laws and the controversial enforcement tactics of the so-called “morality police”. Reports indicate that the woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was forcibly taken away by security personnel and later admitted to a psychiatric facility. This act of defiance is part of a larger wave of resistance against Iran’s strict dress codes, which have dictated women’s public appearance since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. The morality police, officially known as Gasht-e Ershad or “guidance patrols,” have come under increasing scrutiny as the government intensifies its crackdown on dissent. Amidst growing unrest, many Iranians are openly challenging the legitimacy of these enforcement units and calling for an end to compulsory veiling.

Period poverty

The lack of access to menstrual products and education, commonly referred to as “period poverty”, significantly hinders the educational attainment of young girls worldwide. This issue leads to increased absenteeism and, in severe cases, forces girls to abandon their education entirely. The absence of proper menstrual products not only disrupts education but also poses significant health risks. Girls may resort to using unhygienic materials, increasing their susceptibility to infections. Additionally, the pervasive stigma surrounding menstruation fosters feelings of shame and isolation, further discouraging school attendance.

Violence against women: Statistics in India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) reported that in 2024, they received a total of 25,743 complaints, marking a decrease from the 28,811 complaints registered in 2023.

Right to live with dignity: Approximately 28 per cent of the complaints were related to women’s right to live with dignity.

Domestic violence: 24 per cent (6,237 complaints) pertained to domestic violence, underscoring ongoing concerns about women’s safety within their homes.

Dowry harassment and deaths: 17 per cent (4,383 complaints) were related to dowry harassment, with an additional 292 complaints concerning dowry deaths, highlighting the persistent issue of dowry-related violence.

Molestation: 6 per cent (1,550 complaints) were related to outraging the modesty of women or molestation.

Rape and attempt to rape: 5.5 per cent (1,422 complaints) pertained to rape and attempted rape incidents.

Sexual harassment: 4 per cent (1,015 complaints) were related to sexual harassment.

Stalking and voyeurism: Over 600 complaints were registered under stalking and voyeurism.

Cyber crime: 523 complaints concerned cyber-crimes against women.

Workplace harassment: 205 cases were related to sexual harassment at the workplace.

While there was an overall decline in complaints in 2024 compared to 2023, the numbers remain higher than pre-COVID-19 figures, which were 19,730 in 2019 and 23,722 in 2020. The pandemic years of 2021 and 2022 saw complaints exceeding 30,000, with domestic violence cases peaking at 6,986 in 2022.

Violence against women: Global statistics

A 2024 UNICEF report reveals that over 370 million girls and women globally, equating to one in eight, were raped or sexually assaulted before the age of 18. This figure rises to 650 million, or one in five, when including non-contact sexual violence. Sub-Saharan Africa reports the highest rates of female victims, with significant numbers also in Eastern Asia and Oceania. Most childhood sexual abuse occurs between ages 14 and 17, leading to severe long-term impacts such as mental health issues and substance abuse problems.

As per research, approximately 736 million women—nearly one in three—have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner, non-partner, or both at some point in their lives (30 per cent of women aged 15 and older). This staggering figure excludes cases of sexual harassment. Women who endure violence are at a significantly higher risk of developing depression, anxiety disorders and other mental health issues. They are also more likely to face unplanned pregnancies, contract sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV and suffer long-term physical and psychological consequences.

Intimate partner violence remains the most prevalent form of violence against women. More than 640 million women aged 15 and older—26 per cent of the global female population—have been subjected to abuse by a current or former partner, making it one of the most pervasive human rights violations worldwide.

In 2023, an estimated 51,100 women and girls worldwide were killed by intimate partners or family members—an average of 140 lives lost every day at the hands of someone within their own household. Alarmingly, while 60 per cent of all female homicides occur within the family, only 12 per cent of male homicides take place in private settings. Adolescent girls face an even higher risk of intimate partner violence than adult women. By the age of 19, nearly one in four (24 per cent) of those who have been in relationships have already experienced physical, sexual or psychological abuse from a partner.

A regional analysis of Women’s Health Surveys conducted in Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago (2016–2019) found that women aged 15–64 who had partners with strong beliefs in male dominance and gender inequality were significantly more likely to experience domestic violence. Additionally, controlling behaviours—such as restricting a woman’s autonomy, social interactions and bodily decisions—were strongly linked to higher instances of intimate partner violence.

Women with disabilities report higher rates of intimate partner violence than those without disabilities. A recent review confirmed a strong correlation between disability and increased vulnerability to violence. Studies show that women with disabilities, particularly those from low-income backgrounds, face an even greater risk of abuse.

Globally, 6 per cent of women report having experienced sexual violence by someone other than a husband or intimate partner. However, the actual prevalence is likely much higher due to the stigma and underreporting associated with such crimes. Approximately 15 million girls aged 15–19 worldwide have been subjected to forced sex. In most countries, adolescent girls are at the highest risk of sexual violence from a current or former husband, partner or boyfriend, making this one of the most pressing concerns in the fight against gender-based violence.