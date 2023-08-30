Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday said that there is no discrimination in ‘Sanatan Dharm’ in the name of caste or gender and urged people to work towards building a golden and glorious India. Addressing students during the ‘Upanayana’ ceremony at Yoga Bhavan auditorium of Patanjali Wellness in Haridwar, Baba Ramdev hailed the success of India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan 3 and asked everyone to similarly work in the fields of education, medicine, agriculture and industry.

“…brothers and sisters of all castes, communities, and classes, including Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, Shudras, and Dalits, have been given Upanayana ceremony together, which is a symbol of the fact that there is no discrimination of any kind in Sanatana Dharma in the name of caste, gender, or gender discrimination,” he said.

“Just as we have established a record by reaching the South Pole of the moon, in the same way, we must strive tirelessly in the fields of education, medicine, agriculture, and industry,” Ramdev added.

The Yoga Guru celebrated the festival of Rakshabandhan with “sisters of the Patanjali family”, who tied Rakhi to him. Patanjali Yogapeeth General Secretary Acharya Balakrishnan was also present during the event.

“Patanjali preserving the originality of Sanatan Dharm”

Speaking on the occasion, Acharya Balakrishnan extended his wishes to the people of the country on Rakshabandhan and said that his Patanjali Yogapeeth has been preserving the originality of the Sanatan Vedic religion.

“Today, brothers and sisters from all religions, castes, sects, communities, and regions of the country are present here. This fact is enough to show that the pure form and original form of Sanatana Vedic religion is visible in Patanjali Yogapeeth,” he said.

He added, “Patanjali is committed to re-establishing the scientific form of our culture, tradition, and religion. Today, it is very important to celebrate our festivals in their original form.”