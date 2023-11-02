On Kaleshwaram, KTR asks Rahul to change script or scrip writer

BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly spreading fear among people over the Kaleshwaram Project and advised him to either change the script or his script writer.

The BRS social media team also viciously trolled Gandhi after he posted a photograph where he and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy were seen pointing at an expansion joint during their visit to Medigadda barrage. The accompanying post, however, spoke about “Cracks have developed in multiple pillars because of shoddy construction with reports indicating the pillars are sinking”.

There was no reference to a crevice on the bridge they were standing on at the barrage. Rao slammed both the Congress leaders calling Gandhi “the pappu of India” and Reddy “that of Telangana. He said, “They talk like they are expert engineers.”

Advertisement

“Rahul Gandhi neither knows the history nor does he make an effort to learn. He should either change the script or the script writer,” said the BRS working president.

He added that the Congress, which he dubbed as “scamgress” had indulged in innumerable scams in the past, including that of the National Herald where both Rahul Gandhi and chairman of Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi have been named and should not even level corruption charges at the BRS.

Questioning Gandhi’s charge that Rs one lakh crore were looted by the BRS, Rao claimed that the total cost of the project was only Rs 80,000 crore, not even Rs one lakh crore. He also attacked Revanth Reddy reminding people of the cash-for-vote row and said he was more dangerous than Dawood Ibrahim or Charles Sobhraj.