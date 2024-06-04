Omar, Mehbooba trailing in JK in early trends

During early counting of votes, former chief ministers Omar Abdullah (National Conference) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) are trailing on the Baramulla and Anantnag Lok Sabha seats.

BJP candidates Dr. Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma are leading in Udhampur and Jammu respectively.

BJP backed Sajad Lone (Peoples Conference) is leading over Omar Abdullah in Baramulla. Engineer Rashid (Independent), who is lodged in Tihar Jail, is making a dent in the vote bank of both candidates.

Advertisement

Mehbooba Mufti is trailing behind NC candidate Mian Altaf in Anantnag.

NC is also leading on the Srinagar seat.