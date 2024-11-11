Mehbooba asks Omar to review dismissal of employees on terror charges

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has written a letter to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, seeking an immediate review of dismissal of government employees on terror link charges.

At least 74 employees were dismissed in the past nearly four years under Article 311(2)(C) of the Constitution by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

“The abrupt dismissal of government employees without due process, a pattern that started in 2019, has left many families devastated and, in some cases, destitute,” Mehbooba wrote, demanding that the government set up a committee to systematically review the termination cases.

She said the committee could work to reevaluate the dismissals by “conducting fair and thorough reviews” of each case and allowing the affected employees or their families to present their side.

She also urged for prioritising humanitarian assistance for families by swift financial relief, processing of entitlements, and developing clear guidelines to prevent similar injustices in future.

Mehbooba highlighted the case of Nazir Ahmad Wani, a naib tehsildar from Pulwama who died of cardiac arrest last month.

“Wani, a dedicated Tehsildar, faced dismissal under Article 311, arrest under UAPA, and years of incarceration before the courts ultimately acquitted him of all charges. Tragically, his ordeal led to serious health complications, and he passed away from cardiac arrest on October 27, 2024. His grieving family, his wife and five children, now confront not only the emotional loss but also significant bureaucratic delays in securing his pension and entitlements,” Mehbooba wrote.

“The dismissal of individuals like Wani, without formal inquiry or a chance for defence, affects more than the individuals; it strains their families and creates an atmosphere of uncertainty for all government employees in Jammu & Kashmir. Addressing these injustices is urgent,” she wrote.

Calling the termination “administrative overreach”, Mehbooba urged Omar to take prompt and decisive action to correct these wrongs.