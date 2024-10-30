Implementing poll promises in J&K a tight rope walk for Omar

Implementing poll promises of the ruling National Conference (NC) is going to be a tight rope walk for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as not only the opposition but his own party’s MP from Srinagar is creating an embarrassing situation for him by asking for prioritising execution of promises that are related to departments that are directly controlled by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

It is not even a month since the NC came to power, and Omar’s trusted MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, who recently won the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on NC’s ticket, has created ripples in the political scene of Kashmir.

Yesterday, he wrote a letter in which he asked Omar to respect the people’s mandate and meet their aspirations by prioritising release of innocent prisoners, reducing electricity tariff, filling vacancies in government departments and reviewing the police and CID verification process.

He also hinted at the NC’s promise of moving a resolution for restoration of Article 370 in the first sitting of the Assembly.

The MP’s letter was being relished by the opposition, particularly the ones who are identified in Kashmir as the ‘B-team’ of BJP.

Former Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu wrote on X; “On a serious note, and as someone who has been in NC — trust me — the size and severity of this public humiliation of the CM by one of his own colleagues is unprecedented and previously unimaginable. A public rebuke – nothing less. Indicates assumption of moral superiority”.

Significantly, four out of the five demands made by Ruhullah relate to departments that are not under the control of the Chief Minister as prescribed by the J&K Reorganisation Act and other central directives. The Police, prisons, IAS, IPS and central services officers are under the direct administrative control of the Lt Governor and as such, it is out of question that the CM would be in a position to release the prisoners and review the verification procedure.

Filling the vacant posts to meet the unemployment problem and changing the electricity tariff structure might also be a difficult task for Omar.

The Congress that had a pre-poll alliance with the NC, at the last minute refused to join Omar’s ministry ”until the Centre restored statehood of J&K”.

Ruhullah stressed in the letter to the CM “it is crucial to respect the people’s mandate and to align your government’s actions with the aspirations of the citizens. In this regard, I am sure that you will address the political issue through the legislature”.

The recent statements of BJP leaders indicate that the statehood would not come early. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stated that the Centre would respond at an appropriate time to the demand for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

BJP general secretary Ashok Koul said that the restoration of statehood in J&K can only be considered if terrorist attacks cease.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have stated that statehood will be restored to J&K at an appropriate time.

BJP, which earlier tasted power with PDP, is trying to corner Omar with its leaders like Ram Madhav, who was BJP’s Assembly election strategist in J&K, saying that the NC government doesn’t completely represent the entire J&K and that Jammu is missing from it.

The NC hit back saying that Madhav’s remark was a “tactic employed by the BJP to create division among communities in Jammu and Kashmir”.