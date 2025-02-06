Terror operative’s ‘custodial death’ rocks J-K; Mehbooba, Omar demand justice

Jammu and Kashmir was tensed on Thursday following the “custodial death” of a terror ‘OGW’ Makhan Din in the Kathua district of Jammu and a truck driver being shot dead by an Army team after he jumped a check post in North Kashmir’s Baramulla border district.

Kathua’s District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the death of Makhan Din, a Gujjar youth from the district’s Billawar area, who was picked up by the police for questioning on the terrorist attack at an army convoy in which four soldiers were killed.

Reacting sharply to these incidents, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “I have taken up these incidents with the Union Government & insisted that both incidents are inquired into in a time bound, transparent manner. The Government in J&K will also order its own inquiries”.

The Chief Minister wrote on X; “I have seen the reports of excessive use of force and harassment of Makhan Din in police custody in Billawar leading to his suicide and the death of Waseem Ahmed Malla, shot by the army under circumstances that are not entirely clear. Both these incidents are highly unfortunate and should not have happened.

“J&K will never be completely normalised and free of terror without the cooperation of & partnership with the local population. Incidents like these risk alienating the very people who we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy”.

The Police have ordered a separate departmental inquiry into the Kathua incident. The enquiry will be conducted by Shiv Kumar, DIG JSK Range. The enquiry officer has been directed to submit his report at the earliest.

Earlier in the morning, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X; “Shocking news from Kathua: Makhan Din, aged 25 from Perody, Billawar, was detained by the SHO of Billawar on false charges of being an Over Ground Worker (OGW). He was reportedly subjected to brutal thrashing and torture, forced into a confession, and tragically found dead today. The area has been sealed off, and internet services have been cut, leading to widespread panic.

“There’s an ongoing crackdown, with more individuals being picked up .This incident appears to follow a troubling pattern of targeting innocent youths on fabricated charges. I urge the DGP @JmuKmrPolice to initiate an immediate investigation”.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari reacted; “If the allegations are proven true, those responsible must receive exemplary punishment”.

The J&K Police have refuted the claim of Mehbooba Mufti on the “custodial death” of Makhan Din, a terror over ground worker, in the Billawar area of the Kathua district. Police claimed he had committed “suicide”.

In a rebuttal, the Police said on Thursday “there was no custodial torture or injury” and Makhan Din was let off after questioning about his involvement in a terrorist attack on an Army convoy at Badnota where four soldiers were killed.

Police said; “Whatever is stated on X by Mehbooba Mufti is not true, Makhan Din was the nephew of Pak exfiltrated Terrorist Swar Din @ Swaru Gujjar, he is helping the same group that conducted the Badnotta Army Convoy attack in July 2024 in which 04 Army Jawans were Martyred. It is the same group which led to the killing & Martyrdom of Head Constable Bashir in Kohag opertaion.

“Makhan had a number of suspicious contacts in Pakistan and other foreign countries. There was no custodial torture or injury. He was questioned and then got exposed, went home and committed suicide”.

Reports claimed that Makhan Din consumed some insecticide at his home and committed suicide.