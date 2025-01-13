Omar heaps praises on Modi, seeks J&K statehood’s restoration

Giving much ammunition to his rivals in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and while crediting him for free and fair Assembly polls, pitched for restoration of J&K’s statehood. The PM was seen smiling as the CM praised him for initiating development projects in J&K.

Omar, whose National Conference is part of the INDIA bloc, was speaking after inauguration of the tunnel at Sonamarg. He said the PM has fulfilled two of the three promises he made during his visit to Srinagar on the International Yoga Day. “Two promises—bridging the ‘Delhi ki Doori’ and holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir—have been fulfilled. But the third promise, restoring statehood, remains unfulfilled”.

He said that people participated in the elections enthusiastically, and there were no complaints of any rigging or misuse of power anywhere. The CM added that people often question him about this, expressing confidence that PM Modi will fulfil the promise soon. “My heart believes that you will make this happen”, he said.

(Modi in his speech later responded by saying that he is known for fulfilling his promises and these will be met at an appropriate time).

Omar said that holding elections has strengthened peoples’ trust in Modi. A new government was elected, and the result is, as Chief Minister, I am talking to you here.

He said that the PM inaugurating the strategic tunnel has sent a strong message to detractors of peace and progress in the region. “This is a clear signal to those who oppose the development, peace, and democracy of J&K—they will not succeed and will face defeat,” Omar said.

He also paid tributes to the seven workers, including a doctor, who lost their lives during an attack in Gagangeer last October while working on the tunnel project. “They sacrificed their lives for this project and for the nation’s progress. For the past 35 years, the people of J&K have made sacrifices for the nation’s development. My party has also borne many sacrifices for this cause,” he said.

Mentioning that PM Modi has put in efforts to erase the distance between Delhi and UT, Omar said that it is evident from the work the Centre has undertaken in the region. Kashmir has been linked with the rest of the country with a rail network and roads and tunnels are also being constructed.

“Today, on this occasion, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming here in this cold. You have a very old relationship with Jammu and Kashmir, we hope that you come here again and again, stay among us and join our happiness”, Omar added.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “To make India developed, we have to improve the infrastructure of our country. Unless these four things – water, energy, transport and communication – are developed, industry, tourism and trade cannot be promoted. Therefore, the Prime Minister has given us the responsibility of this infrastructural development with the resolve to make Jammu and Kashmir happy, prosperous, rich and developed along with developed India. The mission set by the Prime Minister is that industries and businesses should come here to make Jammu and Kashmir happy, prosperous and rich. With this feeling, we are trying to develop this infrastructure”.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said, opening of this tunnel will not only change the fortunes of the tourism sector in Sonamarg but will also change the social and economic condition of this area. This tunnel is going to be a game changer for winter tourism, he added.