Well-directed, specific criticism plays crucial role in effective policy making: PM

Expressing concern over the decline of constructive criticism in public discourse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that meaningful debate is being replaced by baseless allegations made without research or facts.

In a podcast with renowned AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman released on Sunday, PM Modi emphasised that criticism, when backed by logic and evidence, plays a crucial role in shaping policies and strengthening democracy.

However, the Prime Minister noted that instead of engaging in thoughtful analysis, many resort to shortcuts by making random accusations without any effort to verify the truth with hidden propagandas.

PM Modi emphasised that well-directed and specific criticism plays a crucial role in effective policy making. However, the Prime Minister pointed out that some individuals operate with specific agendas and wrongful intent,using misinformation as a tool to mislead people.

PM Modi also talked about 2002 Godhra riots in the podcast.

“A fake narrative was spread regarding the Godhra case,” the Prime Minister said.

Before 2002, Gujarat had witnessed over 250 riots, and communal violence was frequent, he said.

Also, PM Modi narrated how the world was witnessing a surge in terrorist activities and violence during those times.

“However, since 2002, not a single such riot has occurred in the state of Gujarat,” he said.

PM Modi emphasised that his government does not engage in vote-bank politics but follows the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

PM Modi also highlighted the fact that how people tried to malign his image after the riots but ultimately justice prevailed and courts cleared his name.

In the podcast, the Prime Minister also highlighted key governance reforms.

PM Modi said after taking office, his government identified and removed 10 crore fake beneficiaries from welfare schemes, ensuring benefits reached the right people through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), saving Rs 3 lakh crore. Additionally, his administration scrapped 1,500 obsolete laws and more than 45000 compliances to streamline governance.

When asked about being lonely, PM Modi said, “I never feel alone. I believe in the 1+1 theory—one is Modi, and the other is the divine. I am never truly alone because God is always with me.”

The PM added that for him, ‘Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva’. He has the support of the divine and 140 crore Indians.

PM Modi also talked about India’s civilisational identity, how we are diverse and yet united in civilisational ethos.

PM Modi further said he does not run election centric governance rather he runs people centric governance. He added that his government follows a policy of saturation—where benefits reach everyone without bias.

Highlighting the success of BJP, he thanked the millions of workers of the party who work tirelessly and selflessly, truly devoted for the nation’s development.

PM Modi said he feels proud of being the member of the world’s largest political party which propagates the value of giving to others.

The Prime Minister also advised students that exams do not define their true potential.

Modi emphasised that exams should not be seen as the ultimate test of a student’s potential. The Prime Minister pointed out that through Pariksha Pe Charcha, he has had the privilege of directly interacting with students, listening to their concerns, and understanding their perspectives on education.