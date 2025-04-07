Crown Prince of Dubai to be in India on 2-day visit on Tuesday

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, will be on a two-day visit to India from Tuesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This would be the first official visit of Sheikh Mohammed to India as the Crown Prince of Dubai. He will be accompanied by several ministers, senior government officials and a high-level business delegation.

PM Modi will host a working lunch for the Crown Prince on Tuesday. Sheikh Mohammed will also hold meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The visiting dignitary will also visit Mumbai, where he will participate in a business roundtable with prominent business leaders from both sides.

”The interaction will strengthen India-UAE economic and commercial cooperation across traditional and futuristic areas,” the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Traditionally, Dubai has played an important role in India’s commercial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges with the UAE.

The majority of India’s around 4.3 million diaspora in the UAE reside and work in Dubai. ”The visit of the Crown Prince will further solidify the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and strengthen our multifaceted ties with Dubai,” the MEA added.