Omar asks centre to clarify its stance on Taliban

Former chief minister and leader of the National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah on Wednesday asked the centre to clarify its stance on the Taliban.

Omar, who was replying to questions of mediapersons here after a meeting of the NC, asked the centre to clarify whether it considers Taliban as a terror organization or not.

“Either Taliban is a terror organisation or not, please clarify to us how you see them. If they are a terror group, why are you talking to them? If not then will you (centre) move to the United Nations and have it delisted as a terror organisation? Make up your mind,” Abdullah said.

The remarks came a day after the first officially acknowledged meeting between India and the Taliban. Indian ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met with the head of Taliban’s political office in Doha, Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanekzai, at the Indian embassy there. Stanekzai is also head of Taliban’s political office in Doha.

Abdullah asked the Centre why they were talking with the Taliban if the government considers them to be a terrorist group. He also asked if the Centre would move the UN and push for delisting the Taliban as a terrorist organization if they were not a terror group. India is presently heading the UNHRC group.

It is worth mentioning that the PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti had recently said that if India can talk to Taliban then what is the hesitation in initiating a dialogue with Pakistan for lasting peace between the two countries.