Odisha Vigilance tops country’s state-wise DA case detection

The anti-corruption Vigilance wing of Odisha police was first among all the States in detection and registration of DA (Disproportionate Assets) cases in the country, according to the recently published Crime in India-2022 by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) annual report.

Registration of DA cases requires painstaking groundwork in collection of relevant information regarding assets and financial transactions of corrupt public servants and indicates the proactive aggressive approach of an anti-corruption agency in combating corruption, said the Vigilance officials.

In the area of detection and registration of disproportionate assets cases, Odisha Vigilance has performed admirably and is ranked number one in the country as per the latest NCRB data, he said while emphasizing government’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ approach to corruption cases, they added.

With registration of 84 corruption cases on the allegation of criminal misconduct (misappropriation of govt funds), Odisha Vigilance was 3rd among all the States in the country.

In the year 2022, charge-sheets were filed in 321 cases which were 3rd highest in the country. Further, in the 321 cases, Odisha Vigilance chargesheeted 551 accused persons for corruption, which was 3rd highest in the country.

These apart, in 2022, with 90 cases ending in conviction, Odisha Vigilance ranked 3rd in the country on this parameter.

Also, on the parameter of number of persons convicted in the year, Odisha Vigilance, was 2nd among all Anti-Corruption Agencies of the States, with 124 accused persons convicted for corruption related offences.

Moreover, regarding the proactive action of dismissal or removal of public servants from Government service in 2022, Odisha ranked 3rd highest in the country.

Further, for awarding major punishments to accused persons involved in Vigilance cases in the year 2022, Odisha was 2nd highest in the country.

It is worth mentioning here that in almost all major parameters like detection and registration of DA cases, criminal misconduct, charge sheets, conviction and dismissal of public servants, Odisha Vigilance is among the top performing states in the country.