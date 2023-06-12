Two ‘crorepati’ govt officials come under Odisha vigilance scanner

The Odisha vigilance on Monday conducted raids on the properties of an assistance engineer and a banker and detected assets worth crores from the two officials.

The vigilance department conducted raids at four locations on the properties of Bikash Chandra Bhuyan, assistant engineer, Sadar Block, Cuttack, and found one double-storeyed furnished building in Bhubaneswar, bank deposits and jewellery worth over Rs 50 lakh, and investment in crypto currency.

The vigilance department said they unearthed seven plots of Bhuyan located in the prime areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities. One four-wheeler (Duster) and three two-wheelers worth Rs 13.40 lakh along with Rs.11.73 lakh cash were detected from the possession of the engineer.

Further, one benami asset, a double-storeyed building located at Bomikhal, Bhubaneswar, in the name of his relative has been unearthed, which is under verification.

Besides, Bhuyan spent about Rs 1 crore on engineering and medical education of his son and daughter, details of which have been unearthed during the searches.

Similarly, the anti-corruption wing officials have found movable and immovable assets worth crores from the possession of Pradeep Kumar Chandrakar, banking assistant, Bhawanipatna Central Cooperative Bank.

Pradeep has one double-storeyed building in Nuapada, the value of which will be over Rs 1.11 crore.

Two double-storeyed buildings at Beltukuri in Nuapada district worth around Rs 25.80 lakh, two single-storeyed buildings at the same place worth Rs 48 lakh have been found from the possession of the banker.

The vigilance department also detected 11 plots in and around Khariar and Nuapada, whose registered sale deed value comes to Rs 35.60 lakh. However, the actual value is likely to be much higher, officials informed.

Bank, postal deposits, fixed deposits and insurance deposits worth Rs 25.42 lakh, one four-wheeler, one power tiller and three two-wheelers, gold and silver jewellery and household articles worth Rs 5 lakk were detected from him.

Further, four benami plots in the name of his associate at Nuapada were also detected during house searches, which are under verification.

Meanwhile, the vigilance department has arrested Dev Chandan Rout, technical consultant, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) section, NAC Khariar, after catching him while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a PMAY beneficiary.