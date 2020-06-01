The Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday announced the inclusion of three more states namely, Odisha, Sikkim and Mizoram in the scheme on ‘Integrated Management of Public Distribution System’ (IM-PDS).

Under this system nation-wide portability of the benefits under NFSA through “One Nation One Ration Card” plan is implemented to enable the NFSA ration card holders to lift their entitled quota of subsidised foodgrains from any ePoS enabled FPS of their choice anywhere in the country, by using the existing/same ration card after Aadhaar authentication on ePoS device.

Minister highlighted that central technical team has imparted the requisite orientation trainings to the technical team and concerned officers of these States/UTs through Video Conferencing and necessary guidelines/ instructions for the implementation of national/inter-State portability were also provided to them.

It is reiterated that those NFSA ration cards which have recorded at least one Aadhaar authenticated transaction during the last 6-months shall be eligible for the national portability transactions under this plan. This feature has been enabled through the central repository of ration cards/beneficiaries maintained by NIC.

Paswan requested all these States to commence the national/ inter-State portability transactions in June 2020. This would also enable the beneficiaries of these States anywhere in the national cluster of States/UTs to access their quota of foodgrains through national portability with immediate effect. In this regard, efforts/activities to generate necessary awareness among the NFSA beneficiaries and FPS dealers may also be undertaken on priority.

The facility so far is enabled in 17 States/UTs, namely – Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.