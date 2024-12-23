Odisha signs MoU with IIT-Madras for enhancing road safety mechanism

In a transformative move towards enhancing road safety, the Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) has partnered with IIT-Madras to implement innovative Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) strategies and road safety measures aimed at improving road safety across the state.

This significant initiative was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, Minister of Commerce and Transport.

The collaboration represents a major milestone in the State’s journey towards realizing the vision of a Viksit Odisha by fostering safer, smarter, and more sustainable transportation systems.

Leveraging IIT-Madras’ expertise in road safety technology and communication, STA aims to develop impactful IEC campaigns that empower citizens to adopt safe road practices and behaviors.

This partnership will focus on implementing the 4E Model of road safety—Engineering (Road and Vehicle Design), Enforcement, Emergency Care, Education, with Empathy (Human Factors)—to address safety comprehensively and effectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jena emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating that the partnership with IIT-Madras marks a crucial step in the Government’s mission to make Odisha’s roads safer.

By blending cutting-edge research with practical, community-driven IEC strategies, we are making significant strides toward achieving our vision of a Viksit Odisha—a state where safety and innovation coexist for the benefit of every citizen, said the Minister.

Presenting last year’s statistics on road accidents and fatalities in the State, Jena said that the MoU’s initiatives will focus on leveraging modern technology, real-time data, and engaging communication tools to effectively address high-risk groups and foster long-lasting behavioral changes in road safety.

Educational content, workshops, and State-wide campaigns will be rolled out to reduce road accidents and fatalities, while targeted outreach efforts will engage diverse groups, from school children to professional drivers.

Usha Padhee, Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department said that such collaborative effort underscores the Government of Odisha’s unwavering commitment to improving road safety, fostering innovation, and building a sustainable, safer urban mobility ecosystem. Through this initiative, the State takes a decisive step towards realizing its vision of a Viksit Odisha.

Amitabh Thakur, Transport Commissioner, made introductory remarks. Prof Venkatesh Balsubramanyam of IIT, Madras, also spoke on the occasion.

Senior officials from the Commerce and Transport Department, IIT-Madras, and other stakeholders were also present.