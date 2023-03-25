Odisha inks MoU with PMSRF to provide free cardiac treatment to kids, adults

The Odisha government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gujarat-based Prasanti Medical Services and Research Foundation (PMSRF) to provide free pediatric cardiac remedy to the needy kids and adults in the state, the health authorities said on Saturday.

It may be recalled here that around 1,200 pediatric cardiac patients and adult cardiac patients were successfully treated at the healthcare unit after the Government had signed MoU with the PMSRF for the period from 2018 to 2022.

The PMSRF shall organize free screening camps for children at District Hospitals or Medical Colleges and Hospitals or at any other suitable venue, to examine, confirm and categorize the suspected paediatric cardiac cases and provide feasible diagnostic facilities at the screening site (including Echo) free of cost, they said.

The healthcare unit will provide treatment to the identified patients being referred by the Health and Family welfare Department, Government of Odisha for congenital cardiac defects at its hospitals free of cost. Annually, around 500 children and 500 adults referred by Odisha government shall be provided free surgery by PMSRF.

The children will be treated at Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital, Ahmedabad in the age-group of 3 months to 18 Years). The Adults in the 10 to 65 age-group will be treated at Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital, Rajkot.

The patient as well as the caretaker or escort of the patients shall not be liable to make any payment to PMSRF for the treatment or surgery of the patient, which includes accommodation, in PMSRF hospital.

The transportation charges of patients, to and from the hospital in Ahmedabad and Rajkot will be met by the Odisha government.

PMSRF has agreed to extend free treatment to the patients from Odisha, which shall include all pre and post medical diagnosis and investigations at hospital, cost of surgery, all pre and post-operative care at hospital required medications during hospitalization ICU charges, consumables and implants, stents, coils and grafts, officials concluded.