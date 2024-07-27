Odisha CM announces 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers

In a significant development, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers of his state.

Speaking to mediapersons at Lokseva Bhawan before leaving for Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, CM Majhi said: “All the soldiers of Indian armed forces are our pride. The Agniveers, who are trained by our defence forces, are qualified to serve the nation in various security-related sectors.”

He further said that Agniveer Scheme is a historic initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This initiative has made our youth able and fearless so that they can face various challenges in life. That is why, the Odisha government has decided to recruit Agniveers in the state’s uniformed services.

“The state government will provide up to 10 per cent reservation in its Uniformed Services for those Agniveers from the state who are not absorbed in the defence forces. There will also be 5 years of age relaxation for them,” the CM announced.

The uniformed service of the state includes the police, fire services, forest department, etc.