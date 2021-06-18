Laying emphasis on vaccination, the State government has allowed its employees who have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine to physically attend offices amid infection and positivity rate decline.

“All Departments of the State Government and Subordinate Offices in the State shall function with 50% strength of employees during June 17 to 30. Officers of the rank of Deputy Secretary and above have been directed to attend Office daily”, the General Administration & Public Grievance Department’s notification said.

The Departments and Heads of Offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have however been allowed to decide the manner of selection of employees who are not fully vaccinated to attend office on roster basis.

The essential offices/services such as Special Relief Commissioner and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) offices, Police, Fire Services, Health Services, Municipal services etc. will function in full strength, the GA department in its latest order said.

The Officers and employees who are not assigned duty on roster, should work from home with VPN provided to them for attending the regular & pending works. Also, they must be available on telephone at all times to attend any office work of urgent nature, at short notice, it added.

Administrative Departments will decide about the scale of operations in sub-ordinate and field offices. The employees with disability and pregnant women employees have been exempted from attending office and work from home, the order concluded.