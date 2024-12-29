Odisha engineer stung to death by swarm of honeybees

A junior engineer posted in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district died on Sunday when a swarm of honeybees attacked him near his official residence, police officials said.

The deceased, identified as Biswanath Murmu, a junior engineer in the rural development department, was critically injured when a swarm of bees stung him. Unable to withstand the severe sting, the victim died on the way to the hospital, the officials added.

The fatal bee attack took place in a government quarter allotted to Murmu at Mahuldiha village. The police have registered a case of unnatural death in this connection.

