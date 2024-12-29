Logo

Logo

# India

Odisha engineer stung to death by swarm of honeybees

A junior engineer posted in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district died on Sunday when a swarm of honeybees attacked him near his official residence, police officials said.

SNS | BHUBANESWAR | December 29, 2024 7:11 pm

Odisha engineer stung to death by swarm of honeybees

(Representational Image)

A junior engineer posted in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district died on Sunday when a swarm of honeybees attacked him near his official residence, police officials said.

The deceased, identified as Biswanath Murmu, a junior engineer in the rural development department, was critically injured when a swarm of bees stung him. Unable to withstand the severe sting, the victim died on the way to the hospital, the officials added.

Advertisement

The fatal bee attack took place in a government quarter allotted to Murmu at Mahuldiha village. The police have registered a case of unnatural death in this connection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Odisha Police nabs 3 hardcore Maoist woman cadres

Three hardcore women Maoist cadres, involved in multiple attacks on security forces and carrying combined Rs 8 lakh cash reward on their heads, were arrested on Saturday by police forces in Malkangiri district, widely regarded as Odisha’s Naxal hotbed.

# Bengal

Zeenat moves 15 km further, stays in Manbazar: Experts

Tigress Zeenat has caught all the forest officials on the wrong foot as she has shifted to nearby Manbazar from Raika Hills in Bandwan, the forest minister of Odisha, Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia has said that all efforts will be taken to bring back the Big Cat in Similipal Tiger Reserve.