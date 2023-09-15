Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik launches “Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana”

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana’ in the state for fulfilling the nutritional needs among the mothers, adolescent girls and children, in addition to this CM also launched the ‘Pada Pushti Yojana’, said an official statement from Odisha Government on Thursday.

Under the scheme provisions have been made to provide nutritional supplements to all adolescent girls between the ages of 15 to 19 years and additional dry food to pregnant women and expecting mothers, in addition with, the provision has been made to provide complete food to severely malnourished children, vitamin-enriched Chhatua (roasted gram glour) and eggs for moderately malnourished children and severely underweight children, said the government release.

Under the ‘Pada Pushti Yojana’ children in remote and tribal areas will be provided with high-quality-cooked food in their enclaves and villages.

On the occasion, Chief Minister said that nutrition has a deep connection with prosperity. “So by improving nutrition, we can meet development goals. Only the mothers can provide proper nutrition to the family. So the success of this program depends on the mothers including Anganbadi workers and women of the Mission Shakti.”

Odisha is the first state in the country to design a nutrition budget for 2020-21. Mamata Yojana is taking proper care of the health of pregnant women and newborns in the state. The Chief Minister said the ‘Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana’ will further improve the nutritional value among the needy.

“Through this scheme, every woman and child of the state can become healthy. By this, we will lead on the path of prosperity and we will be successful in achieving our goals,” said the Chief Minister.