Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Netaji Bus Terminal in Cuttack

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT), which has been built at a cost of Rs 90 crores.

According to a government release, the terminal has 192 bays for parking as many as 192 buses simultaneously.

The newly built bus terminal is equipped with all modern amenities for passengers such as lounges like at airports, the largest food court in the state, separate ticket counters for men and women, an infant care room, and Mission Shakti Cafe, among other facilities, the government released informed further.

CM Patnaik also flagged off the first bus to Puri from this new terminal on Saturday.

The chief minister also inaugurated 9 development projects in Cuttack while laying the foundation stone for 4 more. These projects are worth Rs 541 crores, according to the government release.

Speaking at the inauguration event in Cuttack, Chief Minister Patnaik said, “Today, projects worth in excess of Rs 540 crores are being inaugurated in the city. Cuttack is a city that is popular with the people of Odisha. The Durga Puja of Cuttack, Bali Yatra, cricket matches at Barbati, and SCB medical colleges are part of Odisha’s identity. We have to make this identity even more glorious.”

“Cuttack, as a city, goes back thousands of years. However, this city is now taking a new shape. The festival of transformation continues. The pride of Odisha, Ravenshaw College, has transformed into a university. Similar transformation of SCB Medical College and Hospital into an AIIMS Plus Health Institution is underway. The transformation in health, education, communication, and infrastructure points to a prosperous future for the state.”

The chief minister also urged the public to support the ongoing transformation work and ensure that it carries on unimpeded. He also sought public support in the implementation of welfare-oriented initiatives such as ‘Mission Shakti’, 5T school transformation, ‘Biju Health Welfare Scheme, and Jaga Mission for slum dwellers.

He said such initiatives have “created hope in the common people and brought smiles to the faces” of many in the state.

“Being my native place, Cuttack is my favourite city and always will be special to me,” the CM said.