Odisha BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi passes away; Prez mourns

Odisha BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi passed away at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar due to kidney-related problems on Monday. He was 61.

Medical Superintendent, AIIMS, Sachidananda Mohanty said Sethi was admitted to the hospital on August 16 this year. He was suffering from multiple diseases including hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney ailment and was undergoing dialysis thrice a week in the hospital.

“Despite our best efforts, he died of acute cardiac failure at 7.45 a.m. on Monday,” he informed.

Sethi was elected to the State Assembly twice from two different constituencies of his native Bhadrak district.

He was first elected to the House from the Chandbali Assembly constituency in 2000 and again from the Dhamnagar Assembly seat in 2019. He was serving as the deputy leader of opposition in the Odisha Assembly. He has left behind his wife, a son and a daughter.

President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Aarukh, Odisha Congress president Sharat Pattanayak and many leaders from various political parties in having condoled the demise of Sethi.

“Saddened by the demise of Shri Bishnu Charan Sethi, a prominent public figure in Odisha. A prolific writer, Shri Sethi was an eminent legislator. His demise leaves a void which is difficult to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers and followers,” Murmu tweeted.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Chief Minister said that Sethi’s welfare work for the people as a public representative will always be remembered. Patnaik paid condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

ଧାମନଗର ବିଧାୟକ ବିଷ୍ଣୁ ଚରଣ ସେଠୀଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଜନପ୍ରତିନିଧି ଭାବେ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କ କଲ୍ୟାଣକାରୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 19, 2022

Pradhan said Sethi had made an incomparable contribution to strengthening BJP’s base in the state. His departure is an irreparable loss not only to the BJP but also to state politics, he said.