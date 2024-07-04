Nursing scam continues to rock MP Assembly

The massive private nursing college scam of Madhya Pradesh continued to rock the ongoing monsoon session of the State Assembly, with the opposition Congress on Thursday demanding a debate on its breach of privilege motion against State Minister Vishwas Sarang.

After the Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar demanded a debate on the motion. Other Congress MLAs also joined him.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said he would decide on the Congress’ demand after examining their application.

The Congress legislators were alleging that state Sports, Youth Welfare and Co-operative Minister Vishwas Sarang, who was the former Medical Education Minister, gave incorrect information to the House in his reply on the nursing scam issue. The Congress has charged that Sarang’s false reply amounts to a breach of privilege.

From the onset of the session on 3 July, the Congress has been targeting Sarang over the issue and demanding his resignation.