Nuh violence: Hooda questions Khattar govt’s intention

Questioning the intention of the state government over the recent violence in Nuh, former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Manohar Lal Khattar didn’t take action to prevent violence despite the intelligence reports warning of communal clashes in the district.

“Despite knowing everything in advance, why did the government not take appropriate steps at the right time? After all, why is the government running away from a judicial inquiry into the whole matter,” Hooda asked while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

He said the Congress has given adjournment motions in the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly to discuss the law and order situation and the heavy losses caused by the Nuh violence and floods and the mismanagement of the government.

Hooda said there was a huge lack of coordination within the Khattar Government. “It is surprising that the state home minister does not have the department of state police intelligence wing, Criminal Investigation Department (CCID). Without the CID, the Ministry of Home Affairs is without its eyes and ears. The people of the state are suffering because of this,” he added.

Haryana Congress chief Uday Bhan also said the government had already been informed by the CID that tension has been prevailing in Nuh for several days. “Provocative statements were being made on social media by mischievous elements. But it is surprising that despite this the SP of the occasion was sent on leave on the day of the visit,” he added.

Hooda said the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party (BJP-JJP) government has proved to be a failure on all fronts.

“The government is playing with the future of the youth of the state in the name of CET (Common Eligibility Test and skill development. Today, the youth of the state is facing maximum unemployment in the country. Answers will be sought in the monsoon session on this failure of the government,” he said.

The Congress leader said actions of the government were also responsible for the floods that occurred after the rains this season because proper steps were not taken by the government for timely prevention. Congress MLAs will raise this issue in the Assembly and demand compensation for the damage caused to farmers, houses and shops due to floods,he added.

Hooda pointed out that farmers are continuously agitating for compensation, but instead of giving compensation to them, the government wants to earn money by mining the sand that came in the fields of the farmers due to floods.

“Neither the government is giving compensation to the farmers nor the crop insurance companies. Irregularities are also coming to the fore in this insurance scheme. This issue will also be strongly raised in the Assembly, so that farmers of the state can get their rights,” he said.