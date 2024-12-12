NSUI protests outside residence of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday staged a protest outside the residence of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Members of the Congress’ student wing were seen holding aloft placards and roses.

They demanded him to focus on the rights of students instead of “favoring” corporate interests.

Advertisement

Slamming Dubey, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said, “Nishikant Dubey is openly acting as a broker for Adani instead of addressing the pressing concerns of students and youth in Parliament.”

Choudhary claimed the members of the NSUI gave him a rose to remind him of his responsibility and asked him to stop “prioritizing” corporate interests over the future of the students. focus on real issues like unemployment, education reforms, and students’ welfare.

He added that Dubey should focus on real issues like unemployment, education reforms, and students’ welfare.

“The derogatory remarks made by Nishikant Dubey against Rahul Gandhi ji show his lack of composure and mental stability,” the NSUI president said.

During the protest, the BJP MP offered sweets to the protesting NSUI members.

Talking to reporters, Dubey without naming anyone said, “These people are confused. They are being misled by someone.”

The top BJP brass had been accusing the Gandhi family of having links with US-based billionaire investor George Soros and also alleging a conspiracy to derail India’s progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.