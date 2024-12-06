NSO hosts meet on annual survey of industries

The National Statistics Office (NSO), Field Operations Division, under the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, organized a one-day round table conference today to discuss the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI). The event was aimed to sensitize industrial units and organizations on the significance of ASI and its role in policy-making.

In his address at the programme, Altaf Hussain Haji, Deputy Director General, NSO, Raipur, underscored the importance of the Annual Survey of Industries, conducted under the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, and its associated rules of 2011. He highlighted that ASI collects critical data on capital, turnover, value addition, fuel, raw materials, employment, working days, and social security benefits from industrial units during the reference period. “This data is pivotal for estimating the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), national income, and for comprehensive policy planning,” he said.

The president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Chhattisgarh, Amar Parwani, emphasized the need for timely and accurate data submission by industrial units to aid national policy-making. He described ASI as “a work of national importance” that supports not just the state’s industrial growth but also the country’s progress.

Shankar Bajaj, president of the Chhattisgarh Federation of Industries, and Vikram Jain, General Secretary of the Urla Industries Association, also assured full cooperation from industrial units. Nilesh Mundra, Secretary of the Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries, reiterated the survey’s significance for policy planning.