ASI killed in tribals’ attack in MP

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Madhya Pradesh Police was killed and some other cops were injured in an attack by tribals, who were accused of abducting and killing a man, when a team of police and district administration officials had gone to a village to rescue the abducted man in Mauganj district late evening on Saturday.

Following the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav instructed MP DGP Kailash Makwana and district in-charge minister Lakhan Patel to reach the spot immediately and handle the situation.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress raised questions on the law-and-order situation in the state.

A group of tribals belonging to the Kol community had allegedly abducted and killed a man, identified as Sunny Dwivedi, in Gadra village under the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on Saturday.

The tribals suspected that Sunny Dwivedi had deliberately run over a tribal, Ashok Kumar, but made it appear as an accident, some months ago.

When a police team went to Gadra village on getting information about Saturday’s incident, the Kol tribals attacked the cops, resulting in the death of ASI Ramcharan Gautam of the Special Armed Force (SAF) of MP Police.

Besides, Hanumana area Tehsildar Kumare Lal Panka sustained fractures in his hand and leg, Shahpur police station SHO Sandeep Bharti sustained serious head injuries, and eight other policemen were injured in the attack.

Reacting to the incident, CM Dr Yadav said today that such incidents would not be tolerated at all. The CM, who is also the Home Minister, said that he has instructed senior officials to reach the spot and take strict action against all those responsible.

The CM said that what happened in Mauganj on Saturday is unfortunate, inhuman, and saddening, as an ASI lost his life, while several others were injured.

In a post on X, Yadav said that ASI Ramcharan Gautam died in retaliatory action in an unfortunate attack on the police team including Tehsildar and SHO, who had reached Gardra village of Shahpur police station area in Mauganj district on the information of a dispute between two groups.

The CM said that the other injured policemen in the incident were sent to a hospital in Rewa for treatment.

The CM informed that immediately after the incident, Section 163 of the BNS was imposed in the area and DIG (Deputy Inspector General) Rewa, SP (Superintendent of Police) Mauganj and other police officers reached the spot and controlled the situation.

“I have directed DG Police (Director General of Police) to reach the spot and supervise the situation,” the CM stated. He said that the situation is now under control, and expressed hope that things would be normal very soon.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari alleged that the situation of law-and-order in the state has collapsed. Patwari charged that the police committed atrocities on tribals in Mauganj, who retaliated and attacked the police.

“The Home Minister (CM) has failed completely,” Patwari averred. He said the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) should take note that there is no law and order in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Rewa Range DIG Saket Pandey said the police have arrested five persons in connection with Saturday’s incident