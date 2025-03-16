White washing of outer wall of Sambhal Jama Masjid begins

On the orders of the Allahabad High Court, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the presence of a mosque team commenced the white washing and painting of the outer walls of Jama Masjid here from Sunday morning.

According to a source, who was given the contact of the work, said, “A total of eight people are at work and it will be completed within a week. We have been instructed to only whitewash the mosque and ASI has given us this work.”

Earlier on Saturday, the team reached Jama Masjid with the painter but after stopping for some time the team returned. Due to this, the work of painting could not be started. The ASI team had asked the Jama Masjid Committee to start the work of painting from Sunday morning.

On March 12, the high court ordered the white washing and directed that this painting and white washing work will be monitored by ASI.

Along with the exterior, the inner complex was also inspected. The places were seen by the team where the paintings are to be done. Order has been made for painting on the exterior of the mosque.

On Saturday, a three-member team reached the Jama Masjid with three painters. In some parts the painter cleaned the wall. These painters and workers have also been arranged at the local level.

The controversy arose due to putting posters on the back wall of Jama Masjid and those posters were removed by the ASI team on Saturday.

These posters have been removed for painting. Cleaning of these walls have also been done. Posters of 74 miscreants were put on the wall which had been opposed by the Jama Masjid Committee.